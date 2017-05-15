Burglar disturbed during ‘sneak-in’ burglary in Spalding

A burglar was disturbed during a ‘sneak-in’ burglary in Spalding yesterday.

Police are investigating the burglary that occurred between 5.30am and 5.45am on Sunday, May 14.

The offender attempted to gain access through an open window at the property in the Park Road area of Spalding, but was disturbed by a neighbour and left empty-handed.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity around that time is asked to call DC Keith Spicer at Spalding CID on 101, quoting incident number 93 of 14th May.

As the warmer weather approaches, we are reminding residents to review their home security and not leave windows and doors insecure.