Bretton house fire caused by arsonists

Arsonists set fire to a house in Bretton yesterday, Wednesday January 12.

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to the fire in a bin cupboard area of a property in Risby at 10.45am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel and CO2 extinguisher to extinguish the fire and returned to their stations by 1.15am.

Cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.