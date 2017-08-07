BREAKING: Two men seriously injured after violent attack in Peterborough

Two men have been seriously injured in a violent attack in Peterborough this afternoon, Monday August 7.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Freston in Paston at 2.55pm.

Police have recovered a knife, and although the assault was initially called in as a stabbing, police have confirmed the victims have not been stabbed.

One of the victims has received serious facial and head injuries and is being treated at the scene in Freston.

Paramedics have now traced a second man in Sheepwalk, who is being treated for cuts to his back and face. His condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

A police spokesman said the is “very much a live incident” and the force helicopter has been called in to aid officers in their search for the offender/offenders.

No description of the assailants is available at this stage.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “One ambulance crew and two officers are still at the scene after being called at 2.53pm.

“There are two patients, their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening. The Magpas air ambulance was dispatched but has been stood down.”

More her as we have it...