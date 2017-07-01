BREAKING: Police Dispersal Order put in place to deal with Peterborough 'car racing and drifting' tonight

Peterborough police have announced a Dispersal Order has been put in place today, Saturday July 1, to "combat car racing and drifting."

A message from Peterborough Police this morning said: "Dispersal in place across Peterborough tonight to combat car racing and drifting. Please drive responsibly or risk action against you."

It follows a large number of residents raising concerns about drifting in the Orton area.

Orton residents say they have been plagued by the loud sounds of racing vehicles for the past two years and called police on four nights last week, but nothing has been done until now.

Frustrations reached a tipping point after residents claimed 100 cars were drifting around the Stapledon Road industrial estate in Orton Southgate last Saturday, but police failed to attend.

Trish Jones lives with partner Kevin Sargent and her two King Charles Spaniels in Beckingham, Orton Goldhay, which is separated from the industrial estate by Orton Parkway.

But she said: “It’s like living next to a race track.

“Residents are stressed out. Kids are waking up, dogs are barking - it’s a nightmare.

“We are not getting sleep, and even when it stops we know it’s going to start again. “I just feel like we are being ignored because we live in Orton Goldhay.”

Debra Whittock (56) of Riseholme, Orton Goldhay, said: “The noise disturbs our sleep but as yet nothing has been done.

“It is so bad that even with windows closed and the TV on this doesn’t drown it out.”

A police spokeswoman said work is ongoing to tackle the issue. She added: “Where possible we try to attend incidents such as these to monitor them for unlawful behaviour.

“Last weekend, due to high demand on available resources, we were unable to attend.

“When officers have attended incidents in this area in recent weeks they have not noted any unlawful behaviour while at the scene, meaning that it has not been possible to take further action.”

In January 2016 a man was jailed for 18 months after losing control of his car and crashing into a crowd while drifting in Stapledon Road.



