BREAKING: Police dealing with ‘suspicious incident’ at school in Peterborough

Police are dealing with an incident at a school in Peterborough after reports of an intruder in the grounds.

Officers were called to The King’s School in Park Road this morning, Thursday May 25, following the reports.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 9:50am to the Kings School, Park Road, Peterborough with reports of a suspicious incident.

“A man has been arrested in connection.

“He’s on route to custody so I don’t have arrest details at this time.”