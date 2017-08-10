BREAKING: Police cordon off footbridge over River Nene in Peterborough

Police have cordoned off a footbridge over the River Nene in Peterborough.

The footbridge at Rivergate has been taped off by Cambridgeshire police.

No-one at the force was able to comment on why the bridge was closed, but earlier this afternoon (Thursday) a man was taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service and Magpas were called to help the man.

Ambulance crews said the man was in a ‘life threatening condition’ when he was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

There has been no indication of his condition since he arrived at hospital, and police have not said whether there were any suspicious circumstances.

