BREAKING: Police cordon in place in Peterborough city centre road as wanted man flees from officers

Police have cordoned off part of a Peterborough city centre road after a wanted man fled from officers this afternoon.

Officers attempted to arrest a wanted man in the Broadway area of Peterborough city centre this lunchtime, Tuesday August 8.

The man has climbed on to a roof and officers are negotiating with him to get him down.

Broadway has been closed outside the city library for the incident and the cordon is being further extended.

The man has a warrant out for his arrest after missing a court date, but further details of the offence are not yet known.

Stagecoach's Citi 1, Citi 2 36 and 37 are diverted via Lincoln Road, Burghley Road and Park Road as a result of the Broadway closure.

