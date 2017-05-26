BREAKING: Peterborough man charged over bomb threat at city school

A man has been charged after making a bomb threat against a Peterborough school.

Police were called at 9.50am yesterday, Thursday May 25, to The King’s School in Park Road following the threat and reports of an intruder on site.

The threat turned out to be a hoax and this afternoon Ali Ahmed, 41, of Lincoln Road in Peterborough, has been charged with communicating a bomb hoax following his arrest in Cathedral Square at 11.30am yesterday.

He is appearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

In a letter to parents yesterday, headteacher Darren Ayling said: “I am sure word may have reached some of you already that, this morning, a member of staff challenged an intruder who had gained entry to the school site.

“Given the heightened security situation, and some odd behaviour, the matter was reported to the police who attended at school immediately.

“Several police officers supported senior staff in thoroughly sweeping the site and subsequently gave us the all clear to proceed with our plans to observe the national minute’s silence at 11.00am.

“I have since been told that the police have identified, detained and arrested the intruder.

“Please be assured that school staff, assisted by the police, reacted very swiftly to the circumstances and with the absolute determination that we would keep your children safe.

“Your children have been, as always, remarkably sensible and cooperative throughout the morning.”