BREAKING: Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving of best friends in Yaxley hit and run

A 38-year-old man has today been charged with causing the deaths of two best friends by dangerous driving in a hit and run between Yaxley and Farcet.

Richard Frost, 38, of Dorset Avenue, Chelmsford in Essex is charged with causing the deaths of Thomas Fletcher, 19, of Meadow Walk, Yaxley, and Thomas Northam, 22, of Lilac Walk, Yaxley in a collision on the B1091, Broadway, Yaxley, on Tuesday, January 3.

Police at the scene of an incident where two people have been confirmed dead. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

The pals were walking near Farcet when the BMW X5 hit them.

Both Mr Northam and Mr Fletcher are understood to have worked at drainage company Clarksteel Group in Yaxley.

After being arrested in Essex on Tuesday Mr Frost has this afternoon been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of dangerous driving, one count of causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and one count of common assault.

He has been remanded in police custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court at 2pm this afternoon (Friday January 6).

Post mortem examinations of the victims is due to be carried out in Peterborough on Monday afternoon (January 9).

