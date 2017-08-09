Boy detained after climbing roof in Peterborough city centre

A boy who caused a main Peterborough city centre road to be closed as he climbed a roof has been detained.
Broadway in the city centre was closed yesterday (Tuesday) lunchtime while officers spoke to the 16-year-old.
Today a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of breach of a court order and causing a public nuisance. “He has been detained for court on warrant for the breach and released under investigation for the other offence.”
