Boxers hit back after break-in

A community boxing club has vowed to fight back after being hit by a burglary which saw hundreds of pounds worth of kit stolen.

The Top Yard Boxing Club, based in Brassey Close, New England, was hit by the break- in last month, with jackets, a stereo system and other boxing equipment taken.

The club, which was formed last year, has more than 100 people attending boxercise classes, as well as a dozen teenage lads starting out on their amateur boxing careers.

Ballal Javeed, who helped set up the club with brother Hamad, said the break-in happened at some point overnight between March 29 and March 30.

He said: “It is heartbreaking.

“We were given money from the council to set up in the building, which had been a drug den and had problems before. Local businesses had helped pay for the equipment.

“I went to the club one morning, and saw a load of household waste had been dumped there, which was a bit annoying.

“I went inside, and saw things thrown all over the pace,

“They had emptied two sports bags, and stolen about £1,200 of stuff.

“You have to have officially sanctioned equipment, and it is not cheap.

“The boxing club was formed because it is something we did when we were younger. The coaches are all volunteers, and we go around the country supporting the boxers. We want the next Amir Khan to come from Peterborough.

“The boxercise classes have sessions suited for everyone - from young children to adults. We are a real community club, just trying to put something back.”

Now a crowdfunding page has been set up to try and pay for replacement kit.

To donate to the cause, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ahmed-mustafa

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.