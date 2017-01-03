Bomb experts called to Peterborough home after sudden death of a man

Bomb disposal experts were called to a Peterborough street after a grenade was found following the sudden death of a man.

Emergency services were called to Stone Lane, Millfield, Peterborough at 10.15am following the death of the man, who was aged in his 80s.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We had received reports of the sudden death of the male.

“While officers were at the scene a grenade and firearms were located.

“Bomb disposal experts were called as a precaution.

“The scene was made safe at about 1.40pm.”

An East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.38am to Stone Lane after reports a man aged in his 80s was not breathing.

“A paramedic arrived at the scene in under four minutes.

“Sadly there was nothing that could be done for the man, and he died at the scene.

“Other resources were on route, and were stood down. Police were also called.”

The police spokeswoman confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and the file has been passed to the coroner.