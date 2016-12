A boat with a distinctive name and the trailer it was on has been stolen off a driveway in Manea.

The boat has a distinctive name on the side which is ‘ITCHY BITS’ and it was taken by thieves on Sunday, December 4.

If anyone has information regarding this theft call police on 101.