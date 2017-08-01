Bin lorry driver to appear in Peterborough court after Sawtry crash

A man is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court charged in connection with a refuse lorry crash in Sawtry.

Tomasz Ferlejkow, 25, of Macbeth Close, Huntingdon, will appear tomorrow, Tuesday August 2 charged with driving without due care and attention.

Two refuse collectors suffered serious injuries when the bin lorry, driven by Ferlejkow, overturned on the southbound off slip road of the A1(M) at Sawtry on Monday January 16. He escaped with minor injuries.

The Huntingdonshire District Council bin lorry was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

One of the men involved, a man in his 40s, was described at the time as having suffered ‘life-changing injuries’ in the crash, which was attended by the Magpas Air Ambulance as well as multiple East of England Ambulance Service personnel.