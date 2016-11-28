Biker handed 60-day driving ban after 142mph dash on A47

A biker caught speeding at 142mph on the A47 “to see what he could do” has been handed a 60-day driving ban.

Simon Hackett, 45, of Arles Avenue, Wisbech, was spotted by a police officer parked on a flyover as he rode his Honda motorbike at more than double the 70mph limit on the A47 near King’s Lynn, Norfolk, Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

The self-employed carpenter admitted the offence, which happened on the afternoon of August 21, and was handed a 60-day driving ban and fined £250.

Michael Cole, mitigating, said Hackett, was riding home after an outing to Hunstanton on a clear, sunny day with light traffic when he was clocked with a handheld laser at Terrington St John near King’s Lynn.

“He fully accepts that as he came to the Church Road flyover he opened the bike up to see what he could do and for about 30 seconds was doing 142mph,” said Mr Cole.

“At that point a police car was parked on the Church Road flyover, locked on to him with a laser and went in pursuit after him.

“He says after the momentary blip he went back down to 70mph.”

Hackett was stopped by police at a mini-roundabout about two miles from where he was seen speeding on the £5,000 motorbike, the court heard.

“I’ve suggested to him perhaps it would be a good thing to sell that bike, grow old gracefully and put that temptation out of reach,” Mr Cole said.

He added Hackett had been riding motorbikes since 1989.

“There’s no report that anyone else was put at risk, though by virtue of the speed you could say he was putting himself at risk,” said Mr Cole.

Howard Gill, chairman of the bench, banned Hackett from driving for 60 days, fined him £250 and imposed costs of £115.

The case follows another motorcyclist caught on the A47 earlier this year doing the highest speed ever recorded by Cambridgeshire Police.