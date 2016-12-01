Barber shop fined for lack of TV licence

A Peterborough barber shop has had its finances trimmed after being fined for having a TV without a licence.

Ross Strowthers, partner of Headz Up barbers on Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, was fined £220 for the offence of using a TV without a licence on the business premises. He was also ordered to pay £120 costs and a £30 victim surcharge following a magistrate’s review of the case on November 24 at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Any business showing television programmes as they’re broadcast on TV, whether for customers’ use or in staff areas, must be covered by a valid TV Licence. If there is living accommodation on the premises where a TV is also in use, this must be covered by a separate licence. Those without a valid licence are breaking the law and run the risk of a court prosecution and fine of up to £1,000 per offence, plus costs. Businesses found guilty are also required to buy a TV Licence at £145.50, or they could face a potential second prosecution.

Mark Whitehouse, TV Licensing spokesperson for East Anglia, said: “We appreciate these are tough times for businesses, but to be fair to the majority who do pay the licence fee, we have to take action against those who watch TV illegally. As our survey shows, those businesses who do try to get away with it might find the price of being caught to be higher than just a fine.