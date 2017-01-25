Balaclava clad gang assault and rob Peterborough man in his own home

A gang of balaclava clad men assaulted and robbed a Peterborough man in his own home.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident in Flore Close on Wednesday, January 18, the victim answered his door to a man at around 7.20pm, who he believed to be making deliveries.

The man ran at the victim and assaulted him. Around three or four other men wearing balaclavas then entered the victim’s home and stole items including a mobile phone and a wallet containing around £200.

The phone and wallet were later found nearby.

Detective Constable Fran Scott said: “This was a nasty incident during which the victim was assaulted in his own home so we are keen to find those responsible.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.