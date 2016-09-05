Arsonists torch Peterborough building in early morning attack

Arsonists set fire to a derelict building in Peterborough in the early hours of this morning, Monday September 5.

One crew from Stanground and one crew from Dogsthorpe were called to the fire on Padholme Road East in Fengate, Peterborough at 4.58am today.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the first floor of a derelict building. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 6.30am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.