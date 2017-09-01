Arsonists torch 50 tonnes of straw in Ramsey

Arsonists set fire to a stack of baled straw in a field near Ramsey in the early hours of this morning, Friday September 1.

At 4.24am one crew from Ramsey was called to a fire on Star Lane in Ramsey.

Firefighters arrived to find around 50 tonnes of baled straw and rubbish well alight, which was spreading to other bales.

They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and used a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

The crews returned to their station by 7.55am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.