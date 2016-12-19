Arsonists put lives at risk by torching bin store below Peterborough flats

Arsonists set fire to a bin store underneath residents flats in Peterborough on Saturday night.

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to the blaze in some bin stores below the flats in Peterfield Road in Peterborough at 11.44pm on Saturday, December 17.

The bin fire in Peterfield Road - Photo: Oliver Sapsford

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 00.37am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.