Arsonists attacks destroy two commercial vehicles in Wisbech within a few hours of each other

Fire crews were called to two arson attacks targeting commercial vehicles in Wisbech yesterday.

Crews from Wisbech and March were called to a lorry fire in Redmoor Lane, Wisbech, at 11.55am on Wednesday August 31.

A lorry was well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish it.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Fire crews then also tackled an arson attack on a van in South Brink.

