Arson attack outside Peterborough Corner Shop

Fire crews tackled a arson attack outside a Peterborough convenience store in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday August 1.

At 12.57am one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on St Pauls Road in New England, Peterborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a skip outside The Corner Shop Food and Wine well alight and extinguished it using a hose reel.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.