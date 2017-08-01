Arson attack outside Peterborough Corner Shop

Fire crews tackled a arson attack outside a Peterborough convenience store in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday August 1.
At 12.57am one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on St Pauls Road in New England, Peterborough.
Firefighters arrived to find a skip outside The Corner Shop Food and Wine well alight and extinguished it using a hose reel.
The cause of the fire was deliberate.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
