Arson attack on Peterborough city centre garage

Police are investigating an arson attack at a garage in Peterborough city centre this morning.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called at 12.41am on Wednesday August 30 to a fire in Towler Street.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a garage. Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 2.50am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.