Arson attack on Peterborough city centre garage

Police are investigating an arson attack at a garage in Peterborough city centre this morning.
Fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called at 12.41am on Wednesday August 30 to a fire in Towler Street.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a garage. Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 2.50am.
The cause of the fire was deliberate.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
