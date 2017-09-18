Arrest made over Wisbech cannabis factory worth £250,000

A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory in Wisbech.

The factory, which contained about 480 young plants with a potential future yield of up to £250,000, was found by officers on Friday (September 15) in Oakroyd Crescent.

Police raid a home at Oakroyd Cresent, Wisbech where they found a cannabis factory. EMN-170915-140236009

This morning (September 18) a 49-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. He remains in custody at the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn.

