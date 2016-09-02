Arrest made in Peterborough after Millfield burglary CCTV appeal

Police investigating a burglary at an address in Peterborough have arrested a man from the city.

Between 7.15pm and 7.25pm on Sunday August 21 an offender entered a house in Windmill Street, Millfield, via an unlocked door and stole a television from the lounge whilst the occupant was in the property.

A 33 year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary and has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Anyone with information is still asked to contact police on 101.