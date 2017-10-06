Around £2,000 worth of tools taken from vehicle parked in Huntingdon Tesco

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the dashcam images in connection with a theft from a vehicle in a supermarket car park in Huntingdon.

Around £2,000 worth of tools were taken from the victim’s vehicle by offenders while it was parked in the Tesco car park, Abbots Ripton Road, at around 11am on Monday, October 3.

A dashcam image

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0541370917 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org