Armed robbers hold shop staff at knife-point in terrifying late night raid

Armed robbers held shop staff at knife-point before escaping with £200 in cash last night.

The incident took place at the Spar in Kings Hedges, St Ives yesterday (November 29) at about 10.50pm.

Two men entered the shop armed with a knife and crow bar. They demanded money before using the crow bar to force open the tills.

They made off on foot with approximately £200 turning right up Ramsey Road.

The men are both white and between 5’9” and 5’10”. One is of slim build wearing a grey hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers. The other is of a slightly bigger build wearing a grey hooded top, dark jeans and black trainers.

Detective Sergeant Dan Cooper said: “There were two members of staff and two customers in the store at the time of the incident. Thankfully none of them were harmed but that doesn’t take away from the severity of the incident.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen these men to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.