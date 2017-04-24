Armed police stop and search in Peterborough residential street after firearms reported

Armed police broke the peace and quiet of a residential street in Peterborough on Saturday.

Several readers got in touch with the Peterborough Telegraph after armed police were seen, having been called at 1.46pm on Saturday, April 22, to reports that someone was in possession of a gun in Lincoln Road.

Police stop the vehicle on Harris Street, Photo: @Liampufc1996

Details of a vehicle were given and this was stopped by armed officers in Harris Street.

A silver Volkswagen and two men searched.

No firearm was found and the men were released.