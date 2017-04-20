Armed police search car at Haddon Services near Peterborough

Armed police and a sniffer dog have searched a car after pulling the driver over at the Haddon services near Peterborough.

Officers were seen searching the BMW saloon at 5pm at the services on the southbound carriageway of the A1.

A short while earlier witnesses reported seeing a rolling road block on the road.

Cambridgeshire police said the operation was being carried out by Lincolnshire police, who have been unavailable for comment.

More to follow...