Armed police raid property in Hampton Hargate as investigations continue after two stabbed

Armed police raided a house in Hampton Hargate last night, Sunday, as investigations continue into the stabbing of two males on Saturday.

Police raided the property in Sorbus Close at 8.50pm following the incident in Westlake Avenue, Hampton, near the Moorhen pub at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Two males, at least one of whom is understood to be a teenager, had been stabbed and suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

One was taken by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and the other went to Peterborough City Hospital by himself. Both remain in hospital.

Three men were arrested but have since been released without charge.

No arrests were made in the Sorbus Close raid but officers say investigations are ongoing.

UPDATE: Three arrested and released without charge after two stabbed in Hampton