Armed police incident in Peterborough 'an isolated incident and not terror-related' police confirm

Four people have been arrested after armed police raided a home in Peterborough today.

At about 5.40am armed police attended a property in Lethbridge Road, Peterborough, to make an arrest attempt in connection with an incident.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the occupants, before entering the property at about 6.10am.

Three men and a woman were arrested.

This evening a police spokesman confirmed a serious offence had taken place, but reassured the public that it is an isolated incident and not terror-related.

More details will be released in due course