Armed police execute warrant at property in Peterborough

Armed police have this afternoon raided a property in a planned operation in a Peterborough street.

Firearms officers quickly descended on the property in Padholme Road at around 2.30pm on Wednesday June 7 to execute the arrest warrant.

A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of possessing class B and class C drugs.

He has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning.