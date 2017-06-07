Armed police execute warrant at property in Peterborough

Armed police have this afternoon raided a property in a planned operation in a Peterborough street.
Firearms officers quickly descended on the property in Padholme Road at around 2.30pm on Wednesday June 7 to execute the arrest warrant.
A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of possessing class B and class C drugs.
He has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.