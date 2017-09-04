Armed police called to support ambulance service in Peterborough

Armed police were called to support paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service in Peterborough on Friday evening.
Officers were called by paramedics at 4.45pm on Friday with reports of concern for a man in Tollgate, Bretton.
Officers attended the scene, but the man was dealt with by health care professionals and it was deemed no crime had been committed.
He is now receiving the mental health care needed.
