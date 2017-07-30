Armed police attend Peterborough Hospital following reports of teenager stabbed in Hampton

Armed police attended Peterborough City Hospital on Saturday evening following an incident which took place in Hampton.

Police and the air ambulance attended the incident in Hampton which reports on social media say led to a 16-year-old being stabbed, although police are still to release any details.



The area around Dominos in Hampton Vale was cordoned off by multiple police units.

Armed police then attended Peterborough City Hospital.





A spokeswoman for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Thank you to the onsite teams for working closely with Cambridgeshire constabulary, who resolved the situation swiftly.





“Due to the position of the police teams near the Women and Children’s entrance, we understand that this may have been of concern to our patients, visitors and staff and in particular to parents of our youngest patients however we would like to offer our reassurance that the Children’s Amazon ward or the maternity unit was not involved in the incident.”