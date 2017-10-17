Armed police attend incident in Peterborough - officers remain at the scene

Police remain at the scene of an incident in Peterborough this morning after armed police broke the silence of a residential street late last night, waking householders.

Armed officers were called to Beluga Close late last night where residents report they stopped a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

Resident Lizzy Dening said: “Four armed police and a dog woke me up searching our garden for someone!”

The officers were aided by the force helicopter also.

Another resident living on the Vista estate said: “Locals are saying they were focused at the end of Beluga Close, near the Perkins Parkway with armed police stopping people getting in from work.”

Police and the white van remain at the scene with a cordon in place this morning, Tuesday October 17.

