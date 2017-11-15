Armed police attempt negotiations before raiding Peterborough property

Four people have been arrested after armed police raided a home in Peterborough this morning.
At about 5.40am armed police attended a property in Lethbridge Road, Peterborough, to make an arrest attempt in connection with an incident.
Officers attempted to negotiate with the occupants, before entering the property at about 6.10am.
Three men and a woman were arrested.
A police cordon remains in place at the property as investigations continue.
More details to follow....
