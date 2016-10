Armed police were called after a disturbance in Whittlesey involving a man thought to have a knife.

Police responded to the incident in Station Road at 11.25pm on Wednesday, October 12.

Armed police arrested a 51-year-old man from Whittlesey at an address following a domestic incident.

He has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough to be questioned in relation to allegations of criminal damage and assault.

Anyone with information should call 101.