Armed balaclava clad men steal cash and distinctive gold chain in aggravated burglary

Two balaclava clad men assaulted a man with a metal bar before stealing a quantity of cash and this distinctive gold chain.

The aggravated burglary happened in Longhill Road in March on Saturday, January 14, at 9.30pm.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was in a caravan. He opened the caravan door to see two men in balaclavas who assaulted him with a metal bar and made threats before searching his caravan.

He did not suffer any serious injuries but the men stole cash and the gold chain.

If you have any information in relation to this crime contact DC Shelly Reeve at March Police Station on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111