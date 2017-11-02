Appeal to find missing 16-year-old last seen in Peterborough

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Peterborough.

Lincolnshire police said Chloe Smith went missing from her home in Holbeach and was last seen at a college in Peterborough on Monday 30 October at 12.20pm.

The 16-year-old has links to Peterborough, Birmingham and Bexley in London.

If anyone has seen Chloe, please call Lincolnshire police 101 and quote incident 331 of 30 October (holding for the option for Lincolnshire Police if calling from outside the county).