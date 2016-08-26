Appeal over Nene Parkway crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between two cars on the Nene Parkway yesterday (August 25)morning.

The silver taxi and silver Renault Megane were involved in a crash at just before 7am.

It happened on the northbound carriageway just after the on slip road from Oundle Road.

Both cars were badly damaged and one lane had to be shut until 8.30am.

The driver of the taxi, a man, and a woman in the Megane suffered minor injuries.

PC Joe Passby, who is investigating, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision happen or either vehicle just prior.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 72 of August 25.