Appeal for witnesses after car is stolen from Yaxley yesterday

Police are investigating the theft of a silver Volkswagen Polo from a home in Yaxley yesterday Tuesday. January 3.

PCSO Lee Hurley said the offence occurred at some point between 6.45pm and 11.15pm.

Anyone who believes that they have seen or heard any suspicious people or vehicles in the area around the time of this offence is asked to call 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111