Appeal for van driver to come forward after biker killed in Wisbech crash

Police are appealing for a white van driver to come forward after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash at Wisbech.

The crash happened on the A47 around 11.19am on September 23 where a white Yamaha motorbike, travelling towards Wisbech at crossroads near Broadend Road East, and a grey BMW 520, travelling in the opposite direction, were in collision.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s from the local area, sadly received fatal injuries as a result of the collision and died at the scene.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to it.

In particular, they would like to hear from the occupants of a white Vauxhall Movano type van who stopped at the scene, but drove off before emergency services arrived.

Anyone with information should contact the PC Matt Gouldsmith at Norfolk Police on 101.