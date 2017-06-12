Appeal after spate of criminal damage on cars in Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a spate of criminal damage against cars in a Peterborough street.

Police are investigating four incidents of criminal damage in Dogsthorpe Road - the details are as follows:

Between 10pm June 7 and 6.20am Thursday June 8. Windscreen smashed of a Seat Alhambra

Between 10pm June 7 and 9am Thursday June 8. Rear window smashed of a BMW Series 1.

Between 11pm on June 8 and 8am on Friday June 9. Rear window smashed and damage to body work of a Vauxhall Corsa.

Between 9pm on June 8 and 6am on Friday June 9. Rear window smashed of an Audi A3.

All incidents are being looked into. Anyone with information please call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.