Appeal after robbers steal quad bike in Peterborough

Police are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen in Peterborough

At about 11.50am the victim, a man in his 60s, was approached by two men in Hallaton Road and threatened. The men stole a quad bike that was later recovered.

The first man is described as white, aged 19-21, 5’10”, medium build, with short blonde hair and stubble. He was wearing a t-shirt that had different coloured sleeves to the body of the clothing and had his face covered.

The second man was described as white, 5’8”, stocky build and wearing a short sleeved shirt.

Detective Constable Kevin Poole said: “We would like to speak to the people described and urge anyone with information to get in touch. Although the quad bike was later returned to the victim, the behaviour of these two men is concerning.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognises the men described is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CF0416290717 or visit https://www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.