Appeal after distinctive motorbike stolen in Spalding

Police are appealing for information about the theft of a yellow Yamaha R125 motorbike stolen in Spalding.

The bike, registration GJ58 FCL, was stolen from a garden in Danube Square, Spalding, overnight between Tuesday May 23 and Wednesday May 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Ben Harrington by calling 101 and quoting incident number 81 of 24th May.

Alternatively the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org