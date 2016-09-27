Another cash point targeted by smash and grab thieves in Cambridgeshire

Detectives are appealing for information after a cash machine was raided in St Neots.

At about 3.30am today unknown offenders used a vehicle to pull an ATM cash machine from the foyer of a bank in High Street, St Neots.

Sledgehammers were then used to force open the machine. It is believed cash was taken but it is not yet known how much.

The offenders left the scene in what is believed to be a blue Ford Focus. A grey/green Daihatsu Sportrak was left at the scene.

It follows a similar crime in St Neots at a Spar cashpoint earlier this month and previous attacks on cash points in Sawtry and Whittlesey.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.