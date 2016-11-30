Anger as “very explicit graffiti” daubed on signs, footpaths and buildings at Peterborough beauty spot

“Appalling language” has been scrawled across signs, footpaths and buildings at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough.

Nene Park Trust members were alerted to the fact that areas of natural beauty around Thorpe Meadows and Orton Mere have been desecrated by “very explicit graffiti” and are now working with police to catch the vandals.

Vandalism discovered by the Nene Park Trust 9nfu9PEHV_OVC0-uU9zo

A statement from the Nene Park Trust published this afternoon, Wednesday November 30, said: “We’re so saddened to find that a number of our signs, footpaths and buildings have been vandalised and destroyed by some very explicit graffiti around the Thorpe Meadows/Orton Mere area.

“We’re aware of what’s happened and apologise to our visitors for some of the appalling language used.

“We’re working with the police and other organisations and would urge anyone who’s around this area to inform the police if they see anything.

“We’d really appreciate it if you could also keep eyes and ears open when visiting, so we can put a stop to it.”

Anyone who sees any act of vandalism in Peterborough should call police on 101.