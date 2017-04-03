Air ambulance called after man suffers serious injuries in knife attack

A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked with a knife at a house in Huntingdon on Saturday night.

Police, ambulance crews and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called at 11.20pm on Saturday, April 1, to a serious assault at a property in Aspen Green, Huntingdon.

The man suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and he remains in hospital today, Monday April 3.

No arrests have been made and investigations continue

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.