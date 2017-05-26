Air ambulance and police called to Peterborough street after young boy is injured in incident

The air ambulance landed in Peterborough last night after a young boy was injured in an incident.

Police and ambulance crews, along with the Magpas Air Ambulance, were called to Renson Close off Fulbridge Road at 6.21pm last night, Thursday May 26.

The Peterborough Telegraph received numerous reports as the air ambulance landed and police attended the scene in large numbers.

However, a police spokesman said that while it was initially thought to be a criminal incident, it turned out to be an accident in the back garden of a property.

Medics assessed and treated one patient, a young boy, for an abdomen injury, though to have been caused by a nail or a screw, before taking him to Peterborough City Hospital via land ambulance for further care.

He is understood to be in a stable condition.