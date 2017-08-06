Aid for young victims

Cambridgeshire has secured £400,000, over three years, to support young people affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence.
The Police and Crime Commissioner’s office led a successful bid with Cambridgeshire County Council, Peterborough City Council and other organisations for the Government funding. The money will fund therapeutic support for young people affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence either as a victim or witness.
